This past week Governor McKee visited the Longplex Family & Sports Center in Tiverton.

It offers hard courts, turf fields and a roller hockey rink; plus a sports bar, fitness center and a quarter-mile running track.

Longplex owner and founder Jim Long said he wanted to provide a space for people to feel welcomed and at home. He added they not only have house sports, but they also have jobs for the community and hope to promote wellness for everyone.

The first floor of Longplex Family & Sports Center is open and is located off route 24 in Tiverton.