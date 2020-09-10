Need for plasma donations is crucial

Linda Monteiro, Center Manager at CSL Plasma talks about the need for plasma donations and how Rhode Islanders has always answered the call when there is a need to help others. There are 4 locations throughout the state. In these uncertain times with so many layoffs impacting our friends and family this is a way to supplement their incomes, save college, and support a great cause.

