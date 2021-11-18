Navigating the mortgage application process

Today we met with Pam Britt from Primary Residential Mortgage in Cranston to talk about the process of applying for a mortgage and getting into your first home, your second home or even refinancing your current home.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.