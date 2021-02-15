Nationwide Expression of Gratitude for Health Care Workers

Former Rhode Islander who now lives in Atlanta, Brigid Quinn is giving back to health care workers across the country.

Brigid Quinn first began to make bracelets for the nurses who helped her mom during a battle with breast cancer.

Then with the start of a global pandemic, her craft project transitioned into a nationwide movement of thanks.

You can reach out to here through Brigid Bracelet’s on Facebook.

