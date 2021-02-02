National Wear Red Day and Heart Month

FILE – This May 26, 2009 file photo shows a printout from an electrocardiogram machine in Missouri. Doctors are reporting that novel drugs may offer fresh ways to reduce heart risks beyond the usual medicines to lower cholesterol and blood pressure. One new study found that heart attack survivors benefited from a medicine long used to treat gout. Gene-targeting medicines also showed promise in studies discussed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at an American Heart Association conference in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Renee Aloisio, Board Chair of the Southern New England American Heart Association joined The Rhode Show to talk about Wear Red Day and Heart Month.

It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts.

It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without.

