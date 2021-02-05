National Wear Red Day and Heart Month

Renee Aloisio, Board Chair of the Southern New England American Heart Association joined The Rhode Show today to talk about Wear Red Day and Heart Month.
It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts.
It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without.
Share your pictures going red with @AHARhodeIsland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or donate at wearredday.org
