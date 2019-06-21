National Tour of “The Band’s Visit” Launching at PPAC

Producer Orin Wolf & PPAC President Lynn Singleton discuss the much anticipated National Tour Launch of The Band’s Visit. Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and a Grammy Award this year for Best Musical Theater Album.

For tickets, click here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

