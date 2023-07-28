We Be Jammin’ events, the city of Warwick police department, and ocean state food trucks invite you to national night out at Rocky Point Park… Tuesday night August 1!

Enjoy this amazing event on the grounds of rocky point park with hundreds of crafters, vendors, and food trucks. Plus activities for the kids, music all night, horse-drawn carriage rides, touch a truck, and much more!

Then fireworks at dusk!

Admission and parking is free! Get there early, gates open at 3 pm

Warwick national night out is produced by We Be Jammin’ Events.