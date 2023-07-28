We Be Jammin’ events, the city of Warwick police department, and ocean state food trucks invite you to national night out at Rocky Point Park… Tuesday night August 1!
Enjoy this amazing event on the grounds of rocky point park with hundreds of crafters, vendors, and food trucks. Plus activities for the kids, music all night, horse-drawn carriage rides, touch a truck, and much more!
Then fireworks at dusk!
Admission and parking is free! Get there early, gates open at 3 pm
Warwick national night out is produced by We Be Jammin’ Events.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.