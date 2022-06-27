It is that time of year to fire up the grill for cookouts and gatherings with friends and family.
National Grilling month show and tell with great grilling secrets from grill master Chef David Olsen.
Find out Why the Founder of ABachelorAndHisGrill.com Blog &
Cooking Personality is Excited to Share the Thrill of the Grill.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.