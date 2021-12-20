National Grid works to keep the heat on for RI’ers in need

Mike Kirkwood, Chairperson of the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund 2021-2022 Campaign and General Manager and CEO of Pascoag Utility District joined The Rhode Show this morning to talk about all the great work this fund provides to local households in financial difficulty and are seeking energy assistance.
To learn more about the fund, who is eligible or how to donate, go online at rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.