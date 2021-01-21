National Grid Helping Customers During Unsettling Time

National Grid customers cash in on millions in energy efficiency incentives

National Grid shares important information for Rhode Island customers who may need some help managing their utility bills during the pandemic.

Learn about these programs and to connect with us is through our website – at ngrid.com/ridiscount.
Customers can also call us:
For help with your electric bill call 1-800-322-3223
For help with your gas bill call 1-800-870-1664

