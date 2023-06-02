It’s NATIONAL DONUT DAY!
Today (Friday, June 2) Dunkin’ die-hards and donut fans can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase.
Whether it’s the time-honored glazed donut, the irresistible creamy Boston Kreme or a delightful Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, every guest has a deliciously compelling reason to nab their free donut at Dunkin’ this time around when they purchase any drink.
