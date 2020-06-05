With moments of levity needed now more than ever, this National Donut Day, Dunkin’ is giving America a smile with a cheerful spoof of the presidential election year by introducing The Donut Party, celebrating all things donuts and uniting people all across the country with the sweet treat they deserve.

National Donut Day Excitement All Weekend Long

On Friday, June 5, Dunkin’ is offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.* To extend the holiday excitement through the weekend, Grubhub is offering a free half-dozen donuts on Dunkin’ orders of $10 or more on June 6 and June 7.**

In Sprinkles We Trust! The Donut Party Debuts

This year, Dunkin’ is celebrating National Donut Day by asking everyone to join The Donut Party and proudly vote for their favorite donut variety.

