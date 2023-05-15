Beth Lamarre, Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Rhode Island Chapter is in studio today sharing resources that are provided locally for Rhode Islanders.

Contact the NAMI HelpLine to find out what services and supports are available in your community.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Knowing warning signs can help let you know if you need to speak to a professional. For many people, getting an accurate diagnosis is the first step in a treatment plan.

Unlike diabetes or cancer, there is no medical test that can accurately diagnose mental illness. A mental health professional will use the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, published by the American Psychiatric Association, to assess symptoms and make a diagnosis. The manual lists criteria including feelings and behaviors and time limits in order to be officially classified as a mental health condition.

After diagnosis, a health care provider can help develop a treatment plan that could include medication, therapy or other lifestyle changes. Getting a diagnosis is just the first step; knowing your own preferences and goals is also important.

Don’t be afraid to reach out if you or someone you know needs help. Learning all you can about mental health is an important first step. Reach out to your health insurance, primary care doctor or state/county mental health authority for more resources.

Treatments for mental illness vary by diagnosis and by person. There’s no “one size fits all” treatment. Treatment options can include medication, counseling (therapy), social support and education.

https://namirhodeisland.org

(401-331-3060 M-Th 9a-4, Fr 9a-noon) and BH Link for immediate assistance – 24/7 401-414-5465)