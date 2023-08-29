Join the NAMIWalks Your Way Rhode Island on October 7th at Roger Williams Park. It’s more than just a walk, it’s a powerful community event where you can help raise awareness around mental illness, fight stigma, and support free programs and support groups. It’s a lot of fun, too!

REGISTER TODAY FOR THE 2022 NAMIWalks Your Way Rhode Island!

When: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Walk begins at 10:00 AM

Where: Roger Williams Park

Walk solo, start a team, or join one of our teams. Register for this year’s NAMIWalks Your Way here! *Donations are accepted through December.