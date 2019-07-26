Named Best Morning TV Show, Thanks Viewers!

Last night was Rhode Island Monthly’s “Best of Rhode Island” party! We were named best Morning TV Show from the 2019 Reader’s Poll. Thanks so much for nominating us!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

