“My Kind of State” with Steve Donovan

“My Kind of State” is the latest venture into the podcast world by Steve Donovan.

Donovan is one of the hosts of the popular “Heather and Steve” on Lite Rock 105.

“My Kind of State” hosted by Steve Donovan will feature each of the 39 cities and towns of Rhode Island in their own episodes.

He’ll drive through them and highlight the history of the places, but also the random folks he drives by while recording.

You can find “My Kind of State” at www.EnjoyRI.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.



