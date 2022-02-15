This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were thrilled to welcome back talented musician Kofi B. ahead of his big performance at New York’s legendary Apollo Theater. Joining Brendan Kirby over ZOOM, Kofi discussed his musical journey origins in Ohio, his connection to Providence, and what we can expect as he competes in “Showtime at The Apollo Theater” tomorrow night!

For more info visit: https://kofibmusic.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

