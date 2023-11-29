Though the PawSox may no longer play at McCoy Stadium, that doesn’t mean the rich artistic history captured within the old ballpark can still be celebrated for generations to come. A new book, Murals of McCoy, does just that while benefitting a great cause, Pawtucket Youth Baseball.

