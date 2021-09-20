MS Dream Center Presents: An Evening to Remember

Event:  An Evening to Remember at Crowne Plaza 9/25.

Dinner/Entertainment -I’m hosting an auction

MS Dream Center provides services to people with MS in 30 states and Canada.  

They did everything thru zoom once covid hit.

Accessible RI is another organization they run that advocates for anyone with disabilities.  Making sure places are handicapped accessible.

