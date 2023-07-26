Kevin McClintock known popularly as Mr. McTikTok shares details about the BAND-AID® Brand Build-Your-Own-First-Aid Kit (BYOFAK) that is partnering with nonprofit DonorsChoose.

The important campaign encourages people to keep a stocked first aid kid, and will also help more teachers get the support they need by through the BAND-AID® Brand Stick by Teachers program. This campaign focuses on sticking by teachers that stick by our kids every day. In fact, more than 9 in 10 educators spend an average of nearly $500 a year on supplies out of their own pockets.