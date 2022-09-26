Davies is excited to announce the opening of their new Education/Childcare program facility in partnership with the YMCA. The new Davies Early Learning Center is a building on their property and it houses a YMCA-run Early Learning Center with 17 three to five year-olds and a classroom for Davies students enrolled in their new Education/Childcare program. Through observation and hands-on interactions, students will gain experience, have the opportunity to become certified paraprofessionals, and be prepared to take on higher learning upon graduation in hopes of them continuing their path to becoming education professionals.

For additional info and the latest on happenings at Davies head to: https://www.daviestech.org/