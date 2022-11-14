It’s that time of year again as Movember has returned. An annual event to raise awareness of men’s health, it occurs throughout the month of November each year, and addresses such issues as cancers, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, as well as mental health and suicide prevention. The initiative is about raising awareness, starting conversations, and, in many respects, taking the stigma out of men’s health issues.

To further understand what it’s all about, this morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Doctor Michael Atalay, MD, PhD, Director of Coronary/Cardiac CTA (CCTA) for Rhode Island Medical Imaging, as he shared helpful and relevant health information.

For additional info, visit: https://rimirad.com/