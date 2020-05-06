Live Now
New Bedford mayor, city officials, to announce further measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mother’s Day Menu with Chef Rebecca Lang

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the coronavirus and sheltering in place, this year will pose some unique challenges to find the perfect way to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day.

Joining us today to help plan your Mother’s Day celebration was Chef Rebecca Lang—food writer and author of six cookbooks including The Southern Vegetable book, Pecans, Fried Chicken and Quick Fix Southern. 

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com