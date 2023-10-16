(THE RHODE SHOW) – It’s the most spooktacular time of the year with ghosts and goblins dressed to impress and ready to celebrate by taking to the street in search of copious amounts of candy.

Every year there’s one costume that seems to be a fan favorite and this year it’s all things – Barbie of course. Other popular costumes this year include Ariel, The Little Mermaid, anything Taylor Swift from her “Eras Tour” and a Bridgerton-inspired look Queen Charlotte.

The top five most hated candy of the Halloween season..

Most Hated Halloween Candies

CANDY % of People who hate receiving that candy

Candy Corn 36%

Hot Tamales 26.1%

Atomic Fireball 23.9%

Jawbreaker 21.7%

Bit-O-Honey 21.6%