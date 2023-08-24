It’s still mosquito and tick season.

There are a lot of companies that do backyard treatments.

Find out what makes Mosquito Shield different, and safe.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.