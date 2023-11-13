Stephen Tetzner, Area Vice President of Mortgage Equity Partners, joined The Rhode Show this morning to discuss updates on mortgage rates and some additional changes in the mortgage lending industry as we come to the end of the year.
To learn more about Mortgage Equity Partners, click here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.