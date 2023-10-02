This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Stephen Tetzner, Area Vice President of Mortgage Equity Partners in Warwick, as he chatted about the current real estate market, where rates are now and where he sees them potentially going. He also discussed other issues that are affecting the home buying process.
