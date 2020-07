Morning of the Red Sox Home Opener

We chat with Kait Walsh who is outside of Fenway, ahead of Friday night’s Red Sox home opener! What’s Kait’s favorite game day food? Listen in!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.