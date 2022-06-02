This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Foxborough for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com.