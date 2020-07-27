Replacing Your Paycheck in Retirement

This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Jeffrey H. Massey, CFP® of Massey & Associates.

Given the recent uptick in Corona virus cases many are questioning if they should be investing in the stock market.

They are also wondering if more people be considering taking their Social Security benefits early if they have lost their job.

Massey and Associates works with their clients to help them make these financial decisions.

This video is provided for informational purposes only. It is not designed to meet the needs of any individual’s specific circumstances.

