Jeffrey Massey can help you prepare for proposed tax overhauls

When it comes to your money and financial situation, it’s important to be as knowledgeable as possible. At times, certain policies and procedures can seem overwhelming but the team at Massey & Associates can assist. Joining us this morning to chat more with a focus on a proposed tax overhaul was our friend Jeffrey Massey.

For more info from Jeffrey and his team, visit: https://masseyandassociates.com/

This video is provided for informational purposes only. It is not designed to meet the needs of any individual’s specific circumstances.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

