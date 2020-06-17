Investing for Retirement

Jeff Massey, CFP® from Massey & Associates discusses what you should be thinking about when it comes to investing your money in these rather volatile times. He also addresses the precautionary actions they are taking as a firm as we “open up” here in RI.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

