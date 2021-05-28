Mom blogger Audrey McClelland talks new book ‘Hometown Boy’

Viewers of “The Rhode Show” already know and love Audrey McClelland. The local mom of five has been a regular guest for years, sharing parenting fashion and family fun. Now, the blogger has a new title to add to her resume: Author!

Audrey stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to talk about her experience writing a book, which she says she completed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the attached clip for the full discussion.

Visit Audrey’s blog, Mom Generations, to order your copy of “Hometown Boy.”

