The Moby-Dick Marathon 2024 is taking place January 5th – 7th, 2024 at the New Bedford Whaling Museum. They will host one of the world’s best known readings of Herman Melville’s iconic American novel, Moby-Dick.
The Moby-Dick Marathon features the main 25-hour read-a-thon from Saturday to Sunday, interspersed with fun Melville-inspired activities, including opportunities to chat with the scholars from the Melville Society Cultural Project (MSCP), a live performance of Chapter 40 by Culture*Park, and much more.
Head here for more information.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.