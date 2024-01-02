The Moby-Dick Marathon 2024 is taking place January 5th – 7th, 2024 at the New Bedford Whaling Museum. They will host one of the world’s best known readings of Herman Melville’s iconic American novel, Moby-Dick.

The Moby-Dick Marathon features the main 25-hour read-a-thon from Saturday to Sunday, interspersed with fun Melville-inspired activities, including opportunities to chat with the scholars from the Melville Society Cultural Project (MSCP), a live performance of Chapter 40 by Culture*Park, and much more.

Head here for more information.