Mixing up Some Spring Cocktails

Our friend The Cocktail Guru is mixing up some spring / Easter and Passover cocktails.

Spring Spritz

1 oz Gin

3/4 oz soho lychee liqueur

3/4 oz home made grenadine

Top with Prosecco (or other sparkling wine) and optional lemon soda 

Method: Build directly into a wine glass with ice. 

Oaxacan Mocha

1 oz mezcal

1 oz Mozart chocolate liqueur

1 oz Van Gogh double espresso vodka

Method: Shake very well with ice and strain into cocktail glass. 

Garnish: blood orange wheel 

Passover Tonic

1 oz kosher for Passover tequila 

Top with tonic water

3 drops B’lure butterfly leaves flower extract 

Method: Build directly into rocks glass with ice and stir. 

Garnish: lemon wheel 

For more you can go to www.TheCocktailGuru.com

