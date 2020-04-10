Mixing up Some Spring Cocktails

Our friend The Cocktail Guru is mixing up some spring / Easter and Passover cocktails.

Spring Spritz

1 oz Gin

3/4 oz soho lychee liqueur

3/4 oz home made grenadine

Top with Prosecco (or other sparkling wine) and optional lemon soda

Method: Build directly into a wine glass with ice.

Oaxacan Mocha

1 oz mezcal

1 oz Mozart chocolate liqueur

1 oz Van Gogh double espresso vodka

Method: Shake very well with ice and strain into cocktail glass.

Garnish: blood orange wheel

Passover Tonic

1 oz kosher for Passover tequila

Top with tonic water

3 drops B’lure butterfly leaves flower extract

Method: Build directly into rocks glass with ice and stir.

Garnish: lemon wheel

For more you can go to www.TheCocktailGuru.com

