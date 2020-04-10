Mixing up Some Spring Cocktails

Our friend The Cocktail Guru is mixing up some spring / Easter and Passover cocktails.
Spring Spritz
1 oz Gin
3/4 oz soho lychee liqueur
3/4 oz home made grenadine
Top with Prosecco (or other sparkling wine) and optional lemon soda
Method: Build directly into a wine glass with ice.
Oaxacan Mocha
1 oz mezcal
1 oz Mozart chocolate liqueur
1 oz Van Gogh double espresso vodka
Method: Shake very well with ice and strain into cocktail glass.
Garnish: blood orange wheel
Passover Tonic
1 oz kosher for Passover tequila
Top with tonic water
3 drops B’lure butterfly leaves flower extract
Method: Build directly into rocks glass with ice and stir.
Garnish: lemon wheel
For more you can go to www.TheCocktailGuru.com
