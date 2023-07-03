Ahead of the 4th of July, we welcomed back our friend Teon Cromwell to the show to mix up and fun and festive drink, the Red, White & Berry Spritzer!
Check out the segment and make one for your celebration.
Ingredients include:
- RED, WHITE AND BERRY VODKA
– COINTREAU OR TRIPLE SEC
– LEMON JUICE
– SPRITE
