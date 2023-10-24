Miss Rhode Island, Caroline Parente, and Miss Rhode Island’s Teen, Mia Daley visit the show to share about their upcoming Miss America competition in January. They are both the local title holders for the Miss America organization, which is the largest scholarship provider in this country for women.
To learn more about the Miss America Organization, head here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.