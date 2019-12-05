This Season, MINIs are making a difference to support children throughout our area and beyond. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Brian Peruggi, General Manager of MINI of Warwick and Steve Scales, Founder of MINI’s Making a Difference, who chatted further about this initiative.

You can learn more and support here: http://www.minismd.org/home/upcoming-events-december-4th-2016

