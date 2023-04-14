Michelle Lee Designs offers the talent and resources to ensure creative and functional solutions combined with excellent service. We have the ability to use a variety of vendors to meet budgetary and aesthetic concerns with quality products for projects. Michelle Lee Designs researches products that provide the best solutions for their clients.
Through observation and exploration of your current setting, Michelle listens and works with you to bring form and function together. She believes that productivity is the result when you create a synergy between the worker and the workplace or homeowner and home.
