Michelangelo – A Different View allows for an unprecedented closeness to the magnificent works of Michelangelo, the originals of which adorn the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the height of nearly 70 feet.

Far away from the enormous streams of visitors to the Sistine Chapel, visitors here can take in the imposing paintings at their leisure and soak them in from only a few feet away.

MAY 12 – JUNE 12, 2022 at the Rhode Island Convention Center