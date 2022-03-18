Michael Yo stopped by “The Rhode Show” before his standup shows at The Comedy Connection this weekend.
Click here to buy your tickets to his Friday and Saturday shows.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.