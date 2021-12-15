Michael Rapaport talks standup shows in RI

Comedian, Actor and Sports Commentator, Michael Rapaport is speaking with Will live via Zoom during “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning. Michael will be stopping for his comedy tour at Comedy Connection on December 16-18th and wanted to let people know what to expect.

If you are not familiar with Michael, he is an American actor and comedian appearing in over sixty films and TV shows (Friends, Boston Public, Prison Break, Justified, and Black-ish) since the early 1990s, and currently starring in the Netflix series Atypical.

Some of his other notable film roles include: True Romance (1993), Higher Learning (1995), Metro (1997), Cop Land (1997), Deep Blue Sea (1999), Beautiful Girls (1996), Mighty Aphrodite ( 1995) and The Heat (2013). He also directed the award-winning documentaries, Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011), The ESPN 30 for 30 and When The Garden Was Eden (2014)



Michael Rapaport is also known for his outlandish appearances on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM Radio and Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He’s also the host of the world wide phenomenon “I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast”.

Click here to buy tickets to see Michael Rapaport at the Comedy Connection.