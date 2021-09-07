Mental toughness expert can help your children manage school year challenges

The start of a new academic year means a host of new challenges await for students of all ages. How can we make sure that they are in the right frame of mind?  From different age groups and grades to strategies that parents and guardians can employ, there are a multitude of ways we can help them deal with difficult situations.

This morning we were once again joined by Eric Rittmeyer, a Former Marine and Mental Toughness Expert/Author, who shared valuable information for all.

Check out the segment to learn more and take a look at Eric’s website where you can download several of his FREE E-Books: https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/

