Meeting the “Remarkable Women” finalists; Yvonne Heredia

March is International Women’s Month and to celebrate, Nexstar Media has recognized four local women as “remarkable”. These women have gone above and beyond within their personal lives and their communities. To honor this feat, The Rhode Show has the pleasure of introducing them to you.

On today’s show, you’ll meet Yvonne Heredia and heard about her accomplishments and how she has impacted those around her!

If you’d like to learn even more about Yvonne, check out this Rhode Extra.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

