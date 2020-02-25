Meeting the ‘Remarkable Women’ finalist: Tammy David

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WPRI 12 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WPRI 12 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Tammy David is among four women selected as finalists in the ‘Remarkable Women’ contest. She became an East Providence Police Officer when she was in her 20’s and as her nomination states “always achieves what she sets her mind to and that is one of the many reasons she is remarkable.” As a police officer, she is devoted to serving her community in many capacities. She is very involved in Community Policing and loves to spend time with the kids in her community. She is currently the School Resource Officer at Riverside Middle School. As an SRO, she is highly respected by the youth and the adults for always doing the right thing and leading by example.

The other most important way that she is involved in the community, and has also made a lasting impact on her family and friends, is her leadership in the Special Olympics community. Tammy has been recognized nationally for all of the work that she has done for Special Olympics in RI. The meaningful work that she does for this cause is due to the support that she gives her son, who has Downs Syndrome.