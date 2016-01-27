Meeting Street and Cardi’s join forces again

Do you know what you are doing Saturday night? Well you should tune in to the Meeting Street Telethon, live on WPRI 12 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The telethon is presented by Cardi’s Furniture.

Joining us to discuss this year’s telethon is NiRoPe, NIck, Ron and Pete Cardi, along with John Kelly of Meeting Street.

The Meeting Street telethon has been running for 40 years! It’s a great night, and most importantly it’s a great cause. Meeting Street provides comprehensive educational, therapeutic and developmental services to over 3000 children young adults, and families with and without developmental delays or disabilities.How can people show their support on Saturday night?

The phone numbers will be on the screen. You can do a monthly pledge or a one-time donation.