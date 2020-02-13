Meet Ron the Hedgehog!

Closings & Delays
There are always many great things happening at Roger Williams Park Zoo and from time to time we’re fortunate enough to check in with them for the latest. This morning they dropped by with a friend, Ron the Hedgehog!

The Zoo’s Executive Director, Dr. Jeremy Goodman, and Manager of the Animal Ambassador Program, Jen Rudolph, joined us today as well to introduce us to Ron, to teach us about the Frog Watch Program, and to share details about half price tickets.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/

