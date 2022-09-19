South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew C. Moynihan and Officer Bryan Monte stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning to introduce viewers to Leo – the new compassion dog for the department.

Leo is a Bernedoodle puppy who will serve as a support dog for first responders and help assist the police department with outreach to children, seniors, victims of crime, and as needed for crisis response in the community.

“Studies show that a dog’s presence can help lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety, making Leo capable of doing work that few humans can accomplish,” said Chief Moynihan. “Our officers’ well-being is paramount, and we will be asking Leo to serve as a wellness ambassador in the department and a compassion dog in our town. He has town-wide jurisdiction, and we know he is up to the task.”

Leo was sworn in to the police force in early September and has been a great addition to the team!