Who doesn’t love a sloth?! And Fiona is a favorite at Roger Williams Park Zoo and now, this Linne’s two-toed sloth is a mother! The Rhode Show recently made a visit to the Zoo and chatted with Fiona’s Doctors to learn more about her care and show you how the ultrasound process for a sloth works.

Learn more about the latest happenings at Roger Williams Park Zoo, including Brew at the Zoo, here: https://www.rwpzoo.org/

